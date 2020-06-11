Hintz, Darrel Erwin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Darrel Erwin Hintz, age 85, died June 9, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born April 23, 1935 in Webb City, Mo. to Erwin Edward Hintz and Dorothy Viney. He was raised in Madison, Wis. and attended East High School, graduating in 1954. He completed a tour in the United States Navy from 1954-1958. He joined the Coast Guard Reserves in 1960 (10 years) and later signed up for an active duty career, retiring after 19 years in 1990 as a Yeoman Senior Chief Petty Officer.

He married Charleen (Busby) Hintz on October 11, 1958 in Madison, Wis. Together, they had five children. He was an active member of St. Helena’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed photography, reading, bowling and collecting baseball memorabilia.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

He is survived by his wife, daughters Kari Lynn (Joe) Stephens and Michelle (Carmel) Grima and sons Shawn and Todd Hintz. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son Kenneth Charles. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.