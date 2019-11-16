DODGEVILLE/SPRING GREEN - Cyrene M. Hintz, age 96, of Dodgeville passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Upland Hills Nursing Home in Dodgeville. She was born on Dec. 23, 1922, in Spalding, Mich., the daughter of William and Blanche (LaReau) Riopelle.
Cyrene grew up in Kingsford, Mich. and after graduating high school, she moved to Milwaukee where she worked at the Allis Chalmers Plant and on the Manhattan Project as a welder. While in Milwaukee, Cyrene met her husband, Eugene Hintz, dated, danced, were married on Sept. 15, 1945, and continued to dance all of their lives. Throughout the years they lived in New Berlin, Onalaska, Portage, Spring Green and Dodgeville always keeping their friendships no matter where they moved. They enjoyed traveling and playing cards. Cyrene was the glue that kept their extended family together. Survivors include her four children, Keith Hintz of Madison, Julie (Jack) Stephens of Spring Green, Yvonne (Rick) Clark of Sycamore, Ill., Camille (Todd) Johnson of Lakeville, Minn.; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lorraine Schafer, Betty (Jerry) Fleury; one brother, Bill Riopelle; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Blanche Riopelle; her husband, Eugene Hintz; four sisters, Lynn, Elaine, Helen, Joanne; one brother, Robert; and a sister-in-law, Rose (Roland).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green. Fr. Jim Murphy will officiate with burial in the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Milwaukee. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorials may be made to the NRC or the Upland Hills Hospital. The Hintz family would like to thank the entire Upland Hills NRC staff, from the maintenance staff to the nurses and doctors. Cyrene considered all to be friends and angels during her stay.
