MONONA - Robert J. "Bob" Hinrichs, age 90, of Monona, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Chamomile Assisted Living surrounded by his family. He was born on Dec. 8, 1928, in Madison, the son of Llewellyn and Alice (Jensen) Hinrichs. Bob graduated from George Washington High School, in Los Angeles, Calif. and then went on to serve in the U. S. Marines. Bob married Betty Larson and they were together for 68 years.
He worked as a builder/carpenter in the Madison area for over 40 years. Bob was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Masonic Lodge No. 180, Hope Rod and Gun Club, and Quiet Birdman. He enjoyed recreational flying, model airplane building and flying, traveling, auto racing, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Bob is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Greg (Mary) Hinrichs; granddaughter, Jennifer (Nic) Jelinski; sister, Joyce Johanson; brother-in-law, Donald (Marlene) Larson; sister-in-law, Jean (Chris) Ramos; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Robbie Hinrichs; brother, Bill Hinrichs; and sister, Kay Locke.
A Memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, with David Brynelson presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Robert's name to Heartland Hospice. The family would like to thank the staff at Chamomile for their care and kindness given to Bob and to Heartland Hospice and David Brynelson for their compassionate care. They are all special people. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.