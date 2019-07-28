MIDDLETON-Richard “Dick” W. Hinrichs, age 74, of Middleton, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home farm in Middleton. He was born on July 11, 1945, in Madison, the son of Roman and Carrie (Jungbluth) Hinrichs.
Dick graduated from Middleton High School in 1963. Dick served in the U.S. Army from 1963-65, during the Vietnam War. He married JoAnne Hoeritz on Feb. 25, 1967, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in 1970. Dick was an entrepreneur at heart and over the years worked in construction, real estate, and also owned an auto mechanic and trucking business. Most recently, he was part owner of a commercial warehouse business, as well as part owner of a natural gas company.
Dick’s true passion in life was serving as a Christian missionary. Sharing the gospel has taken him across the world on nearly fifty mission trips with different Christian organizations such as Cru (Campus Crusade for Christ International) and ISP (International School Project). His primary focus was training public school teachers on character education and the Bible. He was also involved in prison ministry, one-on-one Christian mentoring, and Ronald McDonald House Charities. He served as a Chaplin for Samaritan’s Purse “Rapid Response Team” for Natural Disasters, and the American Legion Honor Guard Firing Squad.
Dick was a man of integrity; humble, fun loving, and extremely generous. He touched countless lives and was always willing to help anyone at any time. With every mission trip, he left with large suitcases of clothing, gifts, Bibles, and money. He would return with nothing but the clothes he was wearing.
Dick loved spending his time working outdoors cutting wood, tending to his vegetable garden and sweet corn patch, and taking care of his chickens. He also enjoyed biking, snowmobiling, traveling, studying the Bible, classic cars, and especially spending time with his three grandchildren.
Dick is survived by his wife JoAnne; two daughters, Sheila (Jordy) Matusiewicz and Shannon (Brian) Barman; three grandchildren, Ava, Mya and Max; brother, Jim (Joyce) Hinrichs; and sister, Wanda Hinrichs-Hellenbrand. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roman and Carrie Hinrichs; and a sister, Jeanne.
A memorial service will be held at BLACKHAWK CHURCH, 9620 Brader Way, Madison at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, with the Rev. Chris Dolson presiding. A time of fellowship will follow the service. Burial with military rites will be held at St. Luke’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, and again at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted to the family, which will be donated in Dick's memory to Cru and ISP to help spread the gospel.