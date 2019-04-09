MADISON - Eva "Jean" (Lang) Hinrichs, age 91, passed away peacefully with her son at her side on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Oak Park Place in Madison. Jean was born Sept. 3, 1927, on the family farm near Withee, Wis. to Ralph "Edwin" and Opal (Looker) Lang. She graduated from Loyal High School in 1945 before moving to Madison for work.
While a secretary at Wolff Kubly & Hirsig in 1949, she met her future husband, Ed Hinrichs (who in 1959 became The Capital Times newspaper's editorial cartoonist/staff artist). Jean and Ed's marriage took place in Greenwood, Wis. on April 22, 1950.
An accomplished gardener, Jean loved working outdoors developing and maintaining her landscaping and flowers. She was an artist and enjoyed floral arranging and interior design. Jean loved birds and always kept her feeders full to welcome them into her backyard. Jean also enjoyed visiting Olbrich Gardens, and in her later years with her son as her caregiver, the highlight of her day was their daily drive down to Lake Kegonsa State Park where she enjoyed walking along the lake in nice weather and viewing deer, wild turkeys and osprey year-round.
Jean's survivors include her son, Mark (Thorin) Hinrichs; her daughter, Susan (Rob) Anderson; her grandchildren, Joshua and Rebecca (Matt) Anderson; a great-granddaughter, Isla Sydney Anderson; her younger brother, Russel (Lou Ann) Lang of Monroe, La.; her younger sister, Nina (Joe) Beland of Tucson, Ariz.; and her cousin, Inez Campbell of Apple Valley, Minn. Jean will be missed by her dearest friend of 58 years, Mary Johnson, as well as her old friend, Lois Seymour, and good friend, Charlotte Dillabough. She will also be missed by her neighbors of many years, Millie Jordan and Margaret Roisum. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Ed" Hinrichs, just days short of their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2001; by her parents; and by five older brothers, Donald, Bernal, Norman, Roger and Kermit Lang.
A special thank you to Agnes Dako, her morning in-home caregiver, and to the compassionate staff at Oak Park Place Memory Care and Agrace HospiceCare for easing her final three weeks of life.
A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.