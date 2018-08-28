EVANSVILLE—Erica Lee Hinman passed away on Aug. 26, 2018.
She was born on March 10, 1976. She has 2 children, Brent and Alyssa, and one granddaughter, Sharlee. She loved her Chicago Bears. She worked at Gus’s in Sun Prairie, for many years as a friendly face and waitress. Thank you Gus, for all you did for Erica. She leaves behind, her mother, Virginia Craig; stepfather, Danny Craig; and father, Bruce Hinman; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Services are Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Foster Funeral Home, 2019 Luann Lane, Madison. Visitation and memorial service is from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.