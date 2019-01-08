MADISON - Eleanor Anne (Zwettler) (Voss) Himsel, age 93, passed away on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born Oct. 13, 1925, in the Town of Vermont, the daughter of Frank and Alice (Boyle) Zwettler. She graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1943. Eleanor married Merlin Voss on Oct. 16, 1943, and together they raised 10 children and welcomed many more on their farm in the Town of Middleton.
Eleanor married Howard Himsel on July 10, 1980.
Eleanor lost her battle with Alzheimer's, but will always be remembered for her strong faith, grace in handling life, her beautiful smile, sense of humor, ability to live in the moment, and beat us all at euchre. We all thought we were her favorite!
She is survived by her children: Jim Voss, George Voss, Susan Sprague, Marty (Karen) Voss, Kyle Voss, Jeff (Jan) Voss, Kim Voss, Nick (Julie) Voss, Luanne (Greg) Fax and Jon (Christine) Voss; stepchildren, Ann Dettwiler and Mary Jo Brinkmann. She is further survived by 25 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom Zwettler; sister-in-law, Anna Mae Simon; many nieces and nephews. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; Howard Himsel; Merlin Voss; siblings, Bob Zwettler, Betty Roemer, Kay Geisheker, Jack Zwettler, Doris Andrews, Bunny Bourke, Bill Zwettler and Pat Lucey; and stepson, Chuck Himsel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, at 12:30 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Monsignor Donn Heiar will preside. A visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service, and a luncheon will follow. A private interment will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale, Sun Prairie and Agrace Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Eleanor's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 2820 Walton Commons, Ste. 132, Madison, WI 53718. For online condolences, please visit https://informedchoicefunerals.com.