Himmelsbach, Rosemary C.

STOUGHTON - Rosemary C. Himmelsbach passed away on Wednesday 19th Feb. 2020. Born the daughter of James R. and Rose Cuff on 5th June 1925. A native of Washington, D. C., she was educated at private area Catholic schools, namely St. Gabriel's Grade School, Academy of the Holy Cross and Trinity College. She married Dr. William A. Himmelsbach on June 19, 1945. She is survived by their five children, William A., Jr (Gail), James R., Bernard F. (Julane), A. J. (Kate), Loretta A. and "special daughter", Marcella Worzala. She is further survived by four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, one sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband in 2002 and daughter-in-law, Marsha, in 1994.

A Mass of Christian burial will be concelebrated by her son, Rev. James R. Himmelsbach and Rev. Gary Wankerl at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 North Main Street, Oregon, Wis. at 11:00 a.m. on March 3, 2020. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. A luncheon will follow the Mass in the church hall. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, Md. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Reverend James Reynolds Himmelsbach Clinical Pastoral Fellowship at Georgetown University, Dept 0734, Washington, DC 20073-0734 (give.georgetown.edu/himmelsbach) or to the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired, 754 Williamson Street, Madison, Wis. 53703 (wcblind.org) The family would like to express our gratitude to the dedicated caregivers, nurses, chaplains, and social workers from Skaalen Nursing and Rehab Center and especially those from Heartland Hospice.