Hilsenhoff, Jane

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Jane Hilsenhoff passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020, in Madison, Wis. She was born on Nov. 27, 1930, in Elizabeth, N.J., the daughter of Victor and Margaret (Johnson) Sylvan. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in psychology and worked in personnel. While at the UW she joined the Alpha Phi sorority, where she met the love of her life and future husband, William (Bill) Hilsenhoff, a member of Sigma Chi. They had many happy years raising three children in the Hill Farms area of Madison.

Jane was a classical music lover and member of the Madison Symphony Orchestra League, and she and Bill enjoyed getting together with friends for the MSO concerts. An accomplished pianist herself, she performed at community concerts and taught piano to neighborhood children. She was also an entrepreneur with a tour and excursion business, and an avid bridge player who relished the game's nuances and the camaraderie throughout her life.