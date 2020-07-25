Hilsenhoff, Jane

MADISON - Jane Hilsenhoff passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020, in Madison, Wis. She was born on Nov. 27, 1930, in Elizabeth, N.J., the daughter of Victor and Margaret (Johnson) Sylvan. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in psychology and worked in personnel. While at the UW she joined the Alpha Phi sorority, where she met the love of her life and future husband, William (Bill) Hilsenhoff, a member of Sigma Chi. They had many happy years raising three children in the Hill Farms area of Madison.
Jane was a classical music lover and member of the Madison Symphony Orchestra League, and she and Bill enjoyed getting together with friends for the MSO concerts. An accomplished pianist herself, she performed at community concerts and taught piano to neighborhood children. She was also an entrepreneur with a tour and excursion business, and an avid bridge player who relished the game's nuances and the camaraderie throughout her life.
Jane was a member of the P.E.O. sisterhood, dedicated to advancing, educating and motivating women to achieve their highest aspirations. She was also a member of The University League of the UW-Madison, and a volunteer at the Attic Angel Association in Madison. During their retirement years, Jane and Bill spent many winters in Green Valley, Ariz., where they enjoyed birding and hiking in the scenic canyons and mountains of the National Forests, and The Nature Conservancy and Audubon Wildlife Preserves.
Jane is survived by her three children, Leslie and Linda (Steven Sylvester) and Ron (Laurie Adams); sisters-in-law, Barbara Ramsay (John Ramsay) and Mary Sylvan; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and her brother, Ron Sylvan. While we mourn the loss of this kind and gracious woman, we also celebrate her beautiful spirit and love of life. She lived with so much joy and touched so many lives and will be remembered with great fondness.
The Hilsenhoff Prairie Overlook at the UW Arboretum is a memorial to Bill and Jane, who supported their mission of ecological restoration, research and education as well as the deep appreciation of the beauty and wonder of nature. In honor of those intentions, and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the UW Arboretum, the Audubon Society, The Nature Conservancy or the Madison Symphony Orchestra.
For the wellbeing of everyone, we regret that a public gathering will not be held at this time due to the pandemic.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Center
6021 University Ave., Madison
(608) 238-8406
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.