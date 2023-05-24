Hilmer H. Brueckner III

July 13, 1944 - May 20, 2023

FORT ATKINSON - Hilmer "Snooks" H. Brueckner III, age 78, of Fort Atkinson, formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away surrounded by his children on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital in Madison.

Snooks was born in Beaver Dam on July 13, 1944, the son of Mildred (Jahns) and Hilmer H. Brueckner, Jr.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany for two years. Snooks enjoyed shooting darts, fishing, and watching the Packers. He loved a good brat and sharing a beer with family and friends. The family jokester, he always had a good joke to dish out.

Snooks is survived by his children: Kathy (Abe) Mittelstadt, Ken (Allyson) Brueckner, and Kerry Brueckner; grandchildren: Andrew and Kristina Mittelstadt; great-granddaughter, Luna Bielke; sisters: Lorraine, Carol, and Elaine; the mother of his children (and previous wife of 27 years), Diane Brueckner; and further survived by other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kurt Brueckner in 1994; sister, Marilyn; brother, William; and other relatives.

A gathering to celebrate Snook's life will take place on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Military honors will follow, provide by the John E. Miller American Legion Post 146.

Military honors will follow, provide by the John E. Miller American Legion Post 146.