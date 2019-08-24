BARABOO—Debbie Lynn Hillmer, 60, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at her residence. Debbie was born on Aug. 30, 1958, in Plymouth, Wis., the oldest daughter of Norbert and Sandra (Kappel) Hintz.
Debbie was a 1977 graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School where she was on the homecoming court. She attended cosmetology school in Green Bay and worked as a hairstylist for over 18 years. Later, she enrolled in college at UW Madison and received a degree in accounting and worked for 22 years at Foremost Farms until her retirement. On October 16, 2004, she married Jon Hillmer in Baraboo.
In her spare time, Debbie enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and driving around the countryside in her 1969 Chevy Impala convertible. She loved to shop thrift stores and garage sales and reveled in finding great deals. Her favorite holiday was Christmas which was very important to her. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Jon Hillmer; mother, Sandra “Sandy” Hintz; siblings, Mike (Joan) Hintz, Linda (Ken Yeamon) Hintz, Lisa (Jim) Schumacher; sisters in law, Pam (Tom) Marquie, Susan (Dennis Penning) Hillmer, Carol (Dan) Keepers; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her dog Olina, her “naughty dawg (sic)”. She was preceded in death by her father, Norbert; her in-laws, Bud and Sharon Hillmer; and her dog Elsie.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Walnut Hill Bible Church, 1900 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Dave Hutchens officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Baldwin Funeral Services
520 East St., Baraboo, WI. 53913
(608) 356-4656