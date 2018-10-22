REEDSBURG—Lynette L. Hillman, age 86, of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully at home in Reedsburg, on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018.
Lynette is survived by her children, Mary (Mark) Hillman-Lehman of Oak Creek, Craig (Charlotte) Hillman of La Valle, Karen (Mike) Abraham of Fremont, and Foreign Exchange son, Kumar Rasiah of Malaysia; grandchildren, Sarah Hillman of Sun Prairie, Laura Hillman of Jacksonville, Fla., Krista (Andrew) Gunther of Reedsburg; sister, Barbara (Frank) Burdick of Menomonie; sisters-in-law, Joyce Foss of Woodbury, Minn., Joann (Steve) Fetzer of Crystal River, Fla., and Elizabeth (Edward) Carl of Janesville; brother-in-law, Robert (Diane) Hillman of Mesa, Ariz.; along with nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Lynette L. Hillman will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at ST. PETER’S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, Reedsburg, with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME, Reedsburg, and on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to St Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Orphan Grain Train, or Camp LuWiSoMo.