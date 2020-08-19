Hilleshiem, Sharon Ann

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE — Sharon Ann Hilleshiem, 79, of Waunakee, died at home on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in hospice care with SSM Health at Home since July 3, 2020, due to cancer.

She was born in Richland Center on Dec. 20, 1940, to Charles and Elizabeth (Schlafer) Wilson. She married Norman Hilleshiem in 1960, living in Richland Center while raising their three children.

Sharon was later employed with Graber Industries, Marshall Field's, Macy's, and Interparfums. She lived the last twenty-seven years in Waunakee. Sharon loved to garden and to travel. Each grandchild took a special trip with her during their childhood. Hosting the family for holidays was another special joy.

Sharon is survived by her partner, Francis “Whitey” Pellett, of Waunakee; two daughters, Colleen and Julie; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, two brothers, four siblings-in-law, and many relatives and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary Hilleshiem; three brothers, two sisters, and three siblings-in-law.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL, with burial in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service. Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family, www.prattfuneralservice.com.

