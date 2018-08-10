CAMBRIDGE—Delos James “Dee” Hilleshiem, age 92, of Cambridge died on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Our House in Cambridge. Delos was born on Oct. 12, 1925, in Richland Center, to Martin and Edith (Minett) Hilleshiem. He graduated from Richland Center High School. On Nov. 2, 1946, he married Lorraine Olson in Richland Center.
Delos was in the trucking business with his brothers in Richland Center. Delos was also a meat cutter for Daggett Food Market in Stoughton. Delos owned and operated the Cambridge Locker Plant for over 30 years. He also drove school bus for 53+ years for the Cambridge School District. Delos was a volunteer for the Cambridge EMS and Fire Department, served on the Cambridge Village Board. Delos enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating on Lake Ripley, and the north woods corporation. He was a member of the Ripley Rider snowmobile club. He was known as “Mr. Fixer.” He was a member of Rockdale Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine of Cambridge; son, Ron (Kathy) Hilleshiem, Madison; daughter, Sherry Hilleshiem, Cambridge; grandchildren, Mathew (Brooke) Hilleshiem and their children, Emmerson, Jack, Ian; Rhonda (Tim) Noordyk and their children, Jenna, Karissa, Ella; Carrie (Matthew) Krueger and their children, Riese, Addison, Gibsen; Robert (Melissa) Smithback; sister-in-law, Edwina Hilleshiem. He was preceded in death by parents; seven brothers, Verlin, Darryl, Foster, Loren, Wilfred”Billy”, Lowell, and Gaylord; sister, Odessa.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at 1 p.m., at the NITARDY FUNERAL HOME, 208 N. Park St., Cambridge, with the Rev. Richard Dowling officiating. Burial will follow at the Rockdale Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to be given to a charity to be determined by his wife Lorraine.