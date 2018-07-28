STOUGHTON—Nancy Nellie (Lippitt) Hillery, age 87, was surrounded by family members as she met her Lord and Savior on July 24, 2018. She is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Nancy was born in Madison, Wis. to Reginald and Amy Lippitt. She married Philip Hillery on Feb. 4, 1950, and enjoyed 62 years of marriage.
Nancy enjoyed painting, quilting, and knitting. The flower and vegetable gardens she created and cared for reflected her gift of color and arranging. She also traveled extensively with her family.
Nancy is deeply missed by her children, Darcy (Frank) Shinn, Tim (Caryl), Jane (Jack) Gerlach, Joni (Trent) Heitz and Dan (Shari); 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; six siblings; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip; parents; brothers, Graydon and Timothy; and grandson, Scott.
A Celebration of life will be held at the STOUGHTON AMERICAN LEGION on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.