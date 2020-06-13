Hilleque, Orvin Neuman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEERFIELD - Orvin Neuman Hilleque, of Deerfield, passed away from cancer on June 11, 2020, at age 76. Orv was born on April 4, 1944, to father James Andrew Hilleque II and mother Margie Elaine Hilleque. Orv grew up in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, where his family operated a sod farm for many years. He was predeceased by his brother, Earl Mcfadden, and leaves behind two sisters, Lucille Ahrens and Farrel Geisler. He is survived by daughter Marjorie Hart, son James Andrew Hilleque, III, and granddaughter Katriina Hilleque.

Orv had a passion for building things at an early age, starting with a go-cart at 16, which he crafted from a lawn mower motor. He assisted his dad building homes and learning the art of excellence, which he carried forward throughout his life, especially into his career as a cabinetmaker. He built two businesses and, in semi-retirement, he worked for Wisconsin Built, a company he respected, that shared his standard for true craftsmanship. Later, Orv dove back into his first love of cars, winning blue ribbons at car shows for the work he did to give classic old cars new life.

A much-loved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Orv exemplified generosity of spirit. All who have known Orv are forever changed. We're better for having known him, and will pay it forward with affection and respect.