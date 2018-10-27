CROSS PLAINS - Virginia Ellen "Gini" Hillebrand, age 84, of Cross Plains, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Ingleside Manor. She was born on Jan. 21, 1934, in Baraboo, the daughter of Harry and Edna (Punswick) Norslien. Gini graduated from Black Earth High School. She married Joseph C. "Joe" Hillebrand on June 3, 1952, at St. Francis Xavier Parish.
She was a member of American Legion Auxilary Post 245. Gini was a fantastic cook and an award-winning pie baker, and she loved to can vegetables and fruits. Gini loved flowers and gardening. She was a loving mother, grandmother and the best homemaker.
Gini is survived by her six children, Roger (Barb) of Belleville, Rick (Debby) of Madison, Steven (Patty), Kathy (Greg) Roessler, J. Timothy (Donna) and Todd, all of Cross Plains; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Nancy Doyle-Norslien, Elizabeth Hillebrand and Jeanne Hillebrand; and brother-in-law, Tom Watkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents; infant daughter, Karen; brothers, Harald and Dennis Norslien; sister, Linda Watkins; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerome and Cora, Norbert, Herbert and Edward Hillebrand.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Monday.
Memorials may be made in Gini's name to American Legion Post 245 or to St. Francis Endowment.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Ingleside Manor for their dedicated care.