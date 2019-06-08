ARENA - James John “Maverick” Hillebrand, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Sauk Prairie Hospital. He was born December 19, 1940, to the late Jerome and Cora (Dresen) Hillebrand.
James was drafted into the Air National Guard, and later served as a special deputy Dane County Sheriff from 1971-1973. He enjoyed working with heavy machinery, loved the great outdoors and enjoyed cocoa puffs.
He is survived by ex-wife, Verna (Brusveen) Hillebrand; his four children, Tammy Hillebrand of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Julie (Jeff) Flint of Arena, John (Anita) Hillebrand of Prairie du Sac, and Ronald (Stephanie) Hillebrand of Plain. He is further survived by his four siblings, Diana (Bernie) Long of Waunakee, Judy Sveum of Madison, Kenneth (Jan) Hillebrand of Cross Plains, and Randy (Annette) Hillebrand of Kiev, Ukraine. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Leath, Nicole, Derek, Grant, Alec, Hailee, Alexis, and Jessica; his two great-grandchildren, Natyrii and Jerome James; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by in-laws, Raymond and Wilhamenia (Winkers) Brusveen; his brother, Ronald; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Sveum and Burnell Brusveen; nieces, Sherri Buhler and Jennifer Sveum; his grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
James’ family would like to especially thank Stephanie Cummings for her endless knowledge and help in navigating his care, Agrace HospiceCare, Arena EMS and the caring staff at Sauk Prairie Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Wednesday.
