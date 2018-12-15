MADISON—Lorna Jean Hill, age 69, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at the UW Hospital in Madison with family by her side. She was born April 22, 1949, in Sheboygan, to parents, Leonard and Lillian (Gremmer) Peik. Lorna graduated from high school in New Holstein.
She was a stay-at-home mom for many years, and then found her niche as an administrative assistant at MATC. During her 22 years there, she thoroughly enjoyed her career supporting a small team of teachers in the Supervisory Management Department, retiring in 2012.
Lorna lived on the Northside of Madison for over 45 years. Her many friends, neighbors and community were an important part of her life. She possessed an indefatigable zest for life that touched and inspired countless lives. Lorna loved attending the Art Fair on the Square to support local and independent artists. She was always very creative and artistic herself, and especially enjoyed crocheting and photography. Lorna loved being active and spending time outdoors in the sun, swimming and camping. Above all, she cherished spending time with her grandchildren.
Lorna is survived by her partner of 18 years, Tom Valley; children, Carmen (Steve) Travali, Adam (Jessica) Juno, and Bridgette (Travis) Talley; grandchildren, Lyric, Alayna, Presley, Decker, Tradell, and Khaleesi; her dog Layla, extended family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the UW Hospital staff for their compassionate care in her last few weeks.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., with Monsignor James Gunn presiding. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Friday. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257