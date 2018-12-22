MADISON - Kathryn S. Hill, age 60, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 10, 2018, as a result of complications from cancer treatments. She was born to the late Howard and Beverley Snyder on April 27, 1958, in Saginaw, Mich. She graduated from Arthur Hill High School in 1976, later expressed her many creative talents by gaining an Interior Design degree. Her passion for fabrics and stylish clothing led to a long vocation in retail fashion. At 23 years old, she moved to Chicago and held a managerial position at a large scale women's retail chain. She later spent most of her career at Lands' End in Chicago.
Kathryn married Frank on May 3, 1986, then took on her most important role in motherhood. In 1990, they moved to establish a new life for their young family in Madison. Kathryn discovered the need to become involved in early childhood education, first in the best interest of her children and then in the best interest of all children. This began with her being a very active parent volunteer at Leopold Elementary, learning firsthand how enlightened education transforms lives. This unwavering desire to encourage young minds and hearts led her to a rewarding second career of teaching preschool at New Morning Nursery School. She developed curriculum that was creative, educational and unbelievably beautiful. Her attention to detail was exquisite. She believed firmly that children learn best by doing, and always set up the classroom as an invitation to play. She spent much of her free time developing curriculum which encouraged individualism and fostered creativity. She preferred using natural materials to construct learning tools of all sorts and strongly believed in active learning through play. Above all, she grew to love so many of her families throughout the years. The feeling was always mutual.
Kathryn is survived by her loving husband, Frank; and two sets of children: Christopher and Kayla Hill of Chicago, Ill. (beautiful grand baby Eleanor) and Jessica and Patrick Ackerman of Fort Wayne, Ind. She is also survived by her mother, Beverley St. Clair; and brother, Doug (Deb) Snyder of Los Angeles, Calif.
Kathryn's immediate and huge extended family fueled her joy each day, her spirit for kinship will last forever in so many hearts. She possesses a strong faith and devotion to God, rooted in love from a vast Church family in Saginaw and Madison.
A celebration of Kathryn's life will be held at ORCHARD RIDGE UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, with a reception to follow. The address is Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ, 1501 Gilbert Road, Madison, WI 53711.
In place of flowers, donations can be made to Second Harvest Food bank in Madison, or the Wildlife Research Institute in Ely, Minn.