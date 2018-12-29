MADISON / ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Harry Victor Hill, age 96, beloved brother, father, and grandfather, passed away Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at the Universal Health Care facility in Fletcher, N.C. Harry was born and raised in Montfort, and attended UW-Madison in 1939. Harry enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942, and after officer training at Notre Dame, he became a lieutenant supply officer in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
After his service, he graduated from UWM in 1947. While in law school Harry met his future wife, Marion, and they married on June 18, 1949, and lived in Madison until Harry finished law school in 1950. Harry set up his first law practice in Fennimore, and eventually became a partner at Harris and Hill law office in Madison, where he and Marion raised three girls. Harry's favorite activities were golfing, camping, watching the Badgers and Packers, walking with Marion and skiing.
Harry and Marion moved to Arden, N.C. in 2011, and enjoyed countless drives along the Blue Ridge Parkway with their family.
Harry was a wonderful husband and father. We all enjoyed his goofy humor and unconditional support. He was preceded in death by Marion on Nov. 23, 2018. Surviving are a brother, Jerry Hill (Jeanene) of Burlington; daughters, Heidi Sherman (John) of Asheville, Harriet Hill of Eureka, Calif., and Hannah Rudstam (Lars) of Ithaca, N.Y.
The family gratefully acknowledges the loving care provided by the staff of the Trinity View and Universal Healthcare facilities during Harry's final months.
A celebration of Harry's life will take place this summer in the Madison area (TBA). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County online at www.bgcdc.org/about-us/contact-us or to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County at www.bbbsmadison.org/about/contact-us.
