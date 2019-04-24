Try 3 months for $3

MADISON—Ellen Hill, born as Mary Ellen Hora, age 78, passed away on April 11, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born on June 21, 1940, in Richland Center. She was the daughter of James and Josephine Hora of Champion Valley, near Yuba, Wis. She graduated from Hillsboro High school in 1956.

She is survived by her children, Betty Neale and Michael Cepek; her sister, Margaret Kindschi (Hora); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her niece, Kristi. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Josephine Hora; and her sister, Sue Freiburger (Hora).

She lived her last days playing bingo and enjoying her favorite game shows.

Burial will be at Czech National Cemetery. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

