Hilgers, LaVonne (Mary)

MADISON/STONE LAKE - LaVonne (Mary) Hilgers, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after a short illness. LaVonne was born on Dec. 17, 1937, in Madison Wis., to Earl and Lucille Arnold. On July 7, 1956, she married the love of her life, James Hilgers, they were inseparable for 63 years. They raised two wonderful children, John and Jenny.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her father, Earl; her mother, Lucille; and both of her siblings, Jim and Donna. She is survived by her husband, Jim; their two children, John Hilgers (wife, Susan) and Jenny Bruno (husband, Brian); and her grandchildren, Brandon and Courtney, Jack and Ben; and her great-grandchildren, Skyler, Jaycee, Bella, Keegan and Nick, her niece Lynn Hudson, who she loved dearly and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later time for the family. Please go to Cremation Society of Minnesota-Duluth (https://cremationsocietyofmn.com/) for more details.
