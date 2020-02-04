Hilgenberg, Don David

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

MINERAL POINT - Don David Hilgenberg, age 73, passed away at his home in Mineral Point, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was born in Kaukauna, Wis. on March 20, 1946, the son of John and Dorothy (Baier) Hilgenberg, and was raised in a family of eight boys and two girls.