Hilgenberg, Don David

You have free articles remaining.
MINERAL POINT - Don David Hilgenberg, age 73, passed away at his home in Mineral Point, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was born in Kaukauna, Wis. on March 20, 1946, the son of John and Dorothy (Baier) Hilgenberg, and was raised in a family of eight boys and two girls.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 12:00 noon at the GORGEN McGINLEY & AYER'S Funeral Home in Dodgeville. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 until 11:55 a.m. at the funeral home
Gorgen Funeral Home
To send flowers to the family of Don Hilgenberg, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
10:00AM-11:55AM
10:00AM-11:55AM
Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home
400 East Grace Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533
400 East Grace Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533
Guaranteed delivery before Don's Visitation begins.
Feb 8
Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home
400 East Grace Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533
400 East Grace Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533
Guaranteed delivery before Don's Service begins.