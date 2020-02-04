Hilgenberg, Don David

MINERAL POINT - Don David Hilgenberg, age 73, passed away at his home in Mineral Point, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was born in Kaukauna, Wis. on March 20, 1946, the son of John and Dorothy (Baier) Hilgenberg, and was raised in a family of eight boys and two girls.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 12:00 noon at the GORGEN McGINLEY & AYER'S Funeral Home in Dodgeville. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 until 11:55 a.m. at the funeral home

