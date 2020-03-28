Hildebrandt, Mary Beth

MADISON — Mary Beth Hildebrandt, age 65, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Alden Estates in Jefferson. She was born on Sept. 16, 1954, in Buffalo, N.Y., the daughter of John and June (Decker) Snyder. She married Jack Hildebrandt on May 3, 1986.
Mary Beth is survived by her husband, Jack; and two brothers, Jack Snyder and Steve Snyder. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Paul Snyder.
Services for Mary Beth will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
