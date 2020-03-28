Hildebrandt, Mary Beth

Hildebrandt, Mary Beth

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Mary Beth Hildebrandt, age 65, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Alden Estates in Jefferson. She was born on Sept. 16, 1954, in Buffalo, N.Y., the daughter of John and June (Decker) Snyder. She married Jack Hildebrandt on May 3, 1986.

Mary Beth is survived by her husband, Jack; and two brothers, Jack Snyder and Steve Snyder. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Paul Snyder.

Services for Mary Beth will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Hildebrandt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics