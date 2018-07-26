SUN PRAIRIE—Paul E. Hildebrand, age 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at the Sun Prairie Health Center. He was born on April 27, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Edward and Anna Mae (Crimmins) Hildebrand. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Julie Sweeney, on April 12, 1969, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa. They were married 49 years and together raised two children.
Paul graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 1965. He attended college at Cedar Falls, Iowa, and later completed his studies and graduated from Loras College in Dubuque. He went back to school part time and earned his MBA degree from the University of Dubuque. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1967, and became a full time soldier in the AGR program in 1981. He served until his retirement in 2006, and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. Prior to his full time military service Paul was employed at Nickol Construction, Dubuque Packing Company and Blue Ribbon Foods, where he was a plant supervisor.
Paul will be remembered for his love of music and his resonating deep bass voice. He and Julie were church choir members in Iowa, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, and are charter members of the Sun Prairie Area Chorus. He also enjoyed volunteering and serving on the board of the Sun Prairie Civic Theater. He served as prop master for many productions. He was a long time member of St. Albert the Great Parish in Sun Prairie, the American Legion John White Post No. 650 in Epworth Iowa, and the Knights of Columbus Holy Family Council No.4879 in Sun Prairie.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; his children, Trisha( Steve) Traut and Eric ( Claudia Tsai) Hildebrand; his grandson, Ryan Traut; his mother, Anna Mae of Cascade, Iowa; his two sisters, Gail ( Greg) Featherston and Wanda( Steve) Bries of Epworth, Iowa; brother, Craig ( Mary) Hildebrand of W. Melbourne, Florida; his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Phil and Dick ( Lois) Sweeney of Farley, Iowa, Tom ( JoAnn) Sweeney of Peosta, Iowa, Jane Sweeney of Epworth, Iowa and Charles Hemmer of Dubuque, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward; his mother and father-in-law, Leo and Mabel Sweeney; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Therese and John Connolly, Mary Sweeney, Rose Sweeney, Lloyd Sweeney, Louise Conrad, Ann Hemmer, and Francis and Sharon Sweeney.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie, on Monday, July 30, 2018, at 3 p.m., with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 1 p.m. until time of the Mass. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, 104 1st Street SE, Epworth, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Epworth American Legion John White Post No. 650, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at 1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to St. Albert the Great Church in Sun Prairie, or veterans causes.
The family would like to thank Dr. Greg Motl, and the staff of the Sun Prairie Health Center for the excellent care they provided to Paul. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
