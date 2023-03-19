MOUNT HOREB—Hilda A. Oimoen, age 93, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ingleside Manor. She was the daughter of Henry and Helga (Haglund) Doescher.

A funeral service will be held at PERRY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1057 WI-78, Mount Horeb, at 12 noon on Thursday, March 23, 2023, with Pastor Kelli Fisher presiding. Burial will be held at Perry Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday.