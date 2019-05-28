BARABOO - Mildred Marian Higgins went to join her Wendal in heaven on May 20, 2019. She was born in Plain, to Herman and Louisa (Laubmeier) Luther on July 3, 1925, and she was the second oldest of 14 children. She married Wendal, the love of her life, on April 28, 1945, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo.
She had a long and illustrious career in retail at JC Penney Co., The Kiddie Kastle and McGann Furniture. She told us that she didn't want a long obituary, so we will say she was simply the best. The best wife, mother, grams, g-grams, sister, aunt and friend. Plus she could play a wicked game of Euchre.
Besides Wendal and her parents, she was preceded in death by her very special son-in-law, Michael Manix; sisters, Loraine Ebsen, Bernice Benson, Alice Price, Louise Uselman, Geraldine Hinrichs; brothers, Rudy Luther, Herman Luther, Ralph Luther, Clayton Luther, and Fred Luther. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Patricia Manix and Vickie (Bill) Covelli; grandchildren, Sean (Jen) Manix, Cory (Kim) Manix, Brooke (Jeremy) Crenshaw and Tim (Katie) Carroll; great-grandchildren, Brody Manix and Hattie and Louisa Crenshaw; siblings, Caroline Schonasky, Mary (Norman) Capener and Robert (JoAnn) Luther; as well as too many special nieces, nephews and friends to mention.
Our heartfelt thanks to her caregivers at Oak Park Place and St. Clare Meadows. Your gentle and loving care was a true gift.
A Memorial Mass for Mildred will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, with Father Jared Holzhuter officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at church on Monday. Private inurnment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.