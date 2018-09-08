SUN PRAIRIE—Clara Higgins, age 103, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2018, in Sun Prairie. She was born to Carl and Nellie (Muller) Reinen on Feb. 10, 1915, in Sun Prairie. She married William “Bud” Higgins in Feb., 1941, in Waterloo.
Clara’s love of family was extremely important to her. She was a wonderful seamstress, she was very fashionable with a beautiful smile, loved to dance and also a good cook.
She is survived by her daughter, Gayle Parker; two sisters, Alice and Margaret; stepchildren, Debra, Patrice, Candice and Melissa; many step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson David; brothers, Alfred, Charles, Arnold and Paul; sisters, Anna, Ann and Ella; and sons-in-law, David and Ernest.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at BRISTOL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6835 County Hwy N, Sun Prairie. Pastor Tim Knipfer will preside. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bristol Lutheran Church, Dane County Humane Society or Sun Prairie Food Pantry.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie (608) 837-5400