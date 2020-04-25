Hiemstra, Hazel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOSINEE - Hazel Hiemstra, age 97-1/2, passed away at Oakwood University West on April 23, 2020. She was born Oct. 19, 1922, in Mosinee, Wis., the daughter of Warren and Olga (Kirkeby) Hiemstra. She was preceded in death by her parents and her friend, Ruth Hine. She served in Women’s Reserve of the United States Marine Corps from 1943 to 1946, where she served as a materials clerk. In 1948, she graduated from the North Dakota Agricultural College with a Bachelor of Science degree.

She retired from the State Laboratory of Hygiene as Supervisor for the Virus Isolation Unit after which she spent time traveling; carrying field glasses and camera to enjoy God’s creations, particularly wildflowers and birds. She was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church including teaching confirmation, working in The Parish Shops and Bethel Sales.

A memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined. Memorial gifts in her name may be made to Oakwood Foundation, 6201 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705, or Bethel Horizons, 312 Wisconsin Avenue, Madison, WI 53703. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 3610 Speedway Road Madison, WI 53705 608-238-3434

