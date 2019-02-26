MADISON - Marilyn Agnes Hicks, age 89, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Capitol Lakes Health Care Center. She was born on Aug. 3, 1929, in Kokomo, Ind., the daughter of John and Agnes (Smith) Hicks.
Marilyn's education was very important to her. After graduating from Kokomo High School, she received her bachelor's degree from Butler University, Purdue University and Michigan, and later her master's degree in library science from UW-Madison.
Marilyn was very passionate about her career as a librarian. She was appointed head of the Business School Library at UW-Madison, a position she held for many years. In 1991, she moved to the Memorial Library where she served as bibliographer for higher education and transportation until her retirement in 2014.
Marilyn very much enjoyed traveling from a young age. She had an adventurous spirit that brought her to many different destinations around the world. She was also an avid reader and was a devoted reader of four daily newspapers, closely looking for international events.
In addition to her cousins, Marilyn is survived by her library colleagues at UW-Madison; her close friends who's lives she's touched; and her good friends, Lou and Lillian. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Marilyn will be remembered for her love for animals, her commitment to librarianship, her sincere concern for others and her positive outlook on life. Burial will be held at CROWN POINT CEMETERY in Kokomo, Ind., on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Memorials may be made in Marilyn's name to the Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.