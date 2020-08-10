Hicks, Lynda Margaret

MADISON - Lynda Hicks was called home to the Lord on July 9, 2020. Lynda was born on July 29, 1955, to Jean and Gerald Hicks, in Harrisburg, Pa. She is survived by her mother, and brothers, Michael (Cheryl) Hicks, Scott (Cheryl) Hicks, Steven (Betty) Hicks, and Gary (Barb) Hicks; nine nieces and nephews and their families; and many friends in the Madison area. She was preceded in death by her father.

Lynda was a longtime employee of the UW Law School, and in her retirement she found enjoyment in painting, volunteering, and advocacy work. Lynda was an active and cherished member of the Madison Baptist Church, and her faith helped her find strength to courageously overcome the challenges she faced in her life. She impacted innumerable people with her big heart and quick, unending wit. A memorial service will be held after COVID-19 passes.