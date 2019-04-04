MADISON - What joy, what caring, what love Jack Hicks brought to the world and to all of our lives! The Rev. John "Jack" Hicks came to the end of his earthly life during a beautiful sunset on March 27, 2019, surrounded by his family and a favorite piece of music. Jack lived his life with a deep love for faith, family, friends, peace, and justice. He was born to Jean and John Hicks on Aug. 31, 1943, and grew up on Staten Island, N.Y., with four siblings he loved dearly. Jack’s passion for the vibrancy of the city and people of New York remained with him throughout his life.
Jack graduated from Wagner College, Moravian Seminary, did graduate work at St. Andrew's University in Scotland, and received another graduate degree from the Andover Newton Theological School. He was blessed to begin in ministry with the members of the United Moravian Church in Harlem, NYC, followed by ministry with the John Hus Moravian Church in Brooklyn, NYC, and then the Watertown Moravian Church in Wisconsin.
His calling as a homemaker began when his daughters were 2 and 4 years old, and continued with the addition of a son. His ministry extended during this time as he worked part time as a Minister of Music at Westminister Presbyterian Church and Covenant Presbyterian Church, and then as an Interim Pastor with several congregations including Stoughton United Methodist Church, Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church, McFarland United Church of Christ, Deforest Moravian Church, Lake Edge United Church of Christ, and Plymouth United Church of Christ.
Jack was richly blessed in his marriage to Beverly Sellers and their family grew to include Kira Hicks (Maxfield Flynn), Judd (Ann) Swanson, and Jillian (Michael) Lowery. His life was enriched by the addition of grandsons, Jack, Cole and Everett who are awaiting the arrival of a new cousin who will be the first granddaughter.
A Service of Worship celebrating Jack’s life will be held at MCFARLAND UCC on April 27, 2019, with fellowship and music at 1 p.m., and the service beginning at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the good work of the Goodman Community Center in Jack’s name would be appreciated or to the charity of your choice.
"And so remain, these three, faith, hope and love; but the greatest of these is love." I Cor. 13:13