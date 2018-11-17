MADISON—Donald Roger Hickman, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Nov. 15, 2018, at Attic Angel Community. He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Fred and Lucille Hickman. Don was the youngest of three children with older sister Betty and brother Bob. Don met his future bride, Oriette Hellen, at a Maid-Rite restaurant in Cedar Rapids in 1956, and married Oriette on Jan. 30, 1957, in Cedar Rapids.
Don grew up in Cedar Rapids and attended Roosevelt High School and graduated in 1950. He was a standout basketball player for the senior high team. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953, and was stationed at the Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver, Colo., and served as a medical technician. He was a member of the Fitzsimons Army Hospital Band and played clarinet for the jazz and marching band.
After serving in the Army, Don attended and graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in mathematics. After college, he was offered a job with The Equitable Life Assurance Company and moved to Detroit, Mich. His 36-year career at The Equitable involved working at various regional office locations and being transferred from Detroit to Akron, Providence, R.I., Huntington, N.Y., Madison, and West Des Moines, Iowa. He retired from The Equitable in 1993, finishing his career as a computer programmer and information systems professional, and remained in the West Des Moines area through 2015, then moving back to the Madison area to the Attic Angel Community.
Don was an avid learner. In retirement he extensively researched and documented his family history and published his genealogical work. He loved music and creating digital music with his Korg keyboard and Yamaha wind controller and sharing his music with family and friends. He also loved digital photography and matching images and music together to tell stories of family gatherings and travel adventures. He had a lifelong love for playing golf and tennis and prided himself on staying in shape with his daily walks through the Greenbelt in Clive, Iowa, which he walked through daily for over 30 years while there.
Don is survived by his wife, Oriette; two siblings, Betty of Morrow Bay and Bob (Ruth) of Sacramento; three children, Diane (George) of Madison, Jeff (Sherry) of Valparaiso, Ind. and Greg (Cathy) of Lake Elmo, Minn.; four grandchildren, Emily (Hector) of Madison, Collin (Kirstin) of Madison, Sam Hickman of Lake Elmo, and Erica Hickman of Valparaiso; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Roble.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 noon, on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison. A Celebration of Don’s Life will follow at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Don’s name to Agrace HospiceCare.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Attic Angel Community, especially the Haven Memory Care facility for the care they provided over the last two years. Special thanks to staff and volunteers of the Agrace HospiceCare organization for making Don’s final days as comforting and supportive as possible. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
