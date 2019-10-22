MADISON - Fannie Ella Frazier Hicklin, PhD, 101, of Madison, passed away at home on Oct. 18, 2019, while under Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on July 21, 1918 in Talladega, Ala., the daughter of Demus and Willie (Pulliam) Frazier.
Fannie is survived by her two loved felines, Peach and Daisy; her daughter, Ariel Ford; special granddaughter, Yimeng (Eve) Chen; many nieces and nephews; special cousins, Myra Davis, and Connie Frazier; and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, William.
A memorial service to honor Dr. Hicklin’s life will be held in spring. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 1st Congregational Church, UCC, 1609 University Ave., Madison 53726 or to the Dr. Fannie Frazier Hicklin Theatre Scholarship UW-Whitewater Foundation, 800 West Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190.
Special thanks to her former students, as well as colleagues and friends who traveled to see her, as well as to Rev. Eldonna Hazen of 1st Congregational Church, UCC, for her ministry and support of Fannie and Ariel. The family extends their thanks to the Blue Team of Agrace HospiceCare for their loving and compassionate care. They would also like to thank Samantha Raucci and the entire team at Cress for their continued care of Fannie and the rest of her family. Please share your memories at Cressfuneralservice.com.