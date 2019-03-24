MADISON - Barbara Robinson Hickey was called to glory on March 23, 2019, at the age of 90. She was born in Milwaukee on June 4, 1928, to Philip and Harriette Robinson. An alumna of Vassar College, she married Jack Kloppenburg in 1950, and raised four sons, Jack Jr., Peter, James and Thomas, in the countryside north of Milwaukee.
For her boys, she modeled active citizenship through dedicated service to a variety of nonprofit institutions. She married James Hickey in 1980. After husband Jim's death in 2003, she moved to Madison, where she has been a beloved part of her sons' families.
She is survived by two sons; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her many, many friends. Interment of ashes will take place in Milwaukee. Memorial gifts may be made to Grace Food Pantry, Grace Episcopal Church, Madison, Wis.
