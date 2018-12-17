MADISON—Glenn C. Heyn, 94, a longtime resident of Madison, died on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. He was surrounded by his loving family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on Saturday to celebrate Christmas.
Glenn was born July 16, 1924, in Winthrop, Minn., to the late Paul Heyn and Irene (Anderson) Heyn. He went to school in Winthrop and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942, where he trained as a lower turret gunner on a B-17. He finished his schooling at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. On May 23, 1944, he married Joan Floris Bacon in Waco, Texas. He returned to Waunakee with his wife, Joan, raised eight wonderful children, and owned and operated Gambles Hardware Store until 1986. They spent their retirement traveling in their RV to Arizona and caring for their son, Bill. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage until her death in 2009.
Glenn is survived by four sons, Steven Heyn, Michael Heyn (Christine Hammon), Patrick Heyn and Thomas Heyn; three daughters, Mary Heyn, Pamela (David) Hickmann and Ruth Vineyard; six grandchildren, Skot (Amy), Joel, Zachary, Hannah, Matthew and Aaron (Rachel); and seven great-grandchildren, Samantha , Hunter, Michael, Daniel, Sage, Casper and Bodhi. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law, Rachel, and Nancy; and many caring nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Harvey, Ben and Paul; sister, Ruth; and his son, William “Bill,” 1954-2008.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Thursday. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
