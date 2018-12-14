RICHLAND CENTER—Glen Joseph Hewuse Jr., age 79, of Richland Center, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at Schmitt Woodland Hills.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Richland Center. A visitation will be held at the Chapel on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and again on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at prattfuneralservice.com.