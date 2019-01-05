MADISON / SUN PRAIRIE—It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Timothy Hewitt, age 62, on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. He had a nine year struggle with the rare neurological disease called multiple system atrophy. Timothy was born on Dec. 15, 1956, to Dean and Judith Hewitt. He graduated from LaFollette High School in 1975.
Tim “T-Bob” worked at American Family in the print shop for several years and then at Techline for many years. He was a wonderful father and always enjoyed attending the boys’ school and sporting events. This wonderful man passed on with fulfillment in his heart. He knew he was a great success in the things that mattered most, being a loving husband, father, son, and a dear friend.
Tim is survived by his wife, Vicki; sons, Matthew (friend Mallory) and Brian (Brooke); his father, Dean (friend Delores); sister, Terri (Jeff); mother-in-law, Alice, brothers-in-law, Dennis (Mary), Richard, Ron (Anne); sister-in-law, Brenda (friend Tom); and nieces, nephews and life-long friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith; brother, Ted; father-in-law, Don; and his grandparents.
A casual celebration of life gathering will be held at GUNDERSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. There will be a private family burial at Spring Prairie Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Charles D. Peterson on Tuesday.
Tim’s family would like to extend their greatest gratitude to Dr. David Ringdahl and staff; Dr. Elizabeth Coon, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.; the Agrace HospiceCare Red Team; and staff at Unity Point-Meriter on the neurology floor that have cared for and supported Tim over the years.
At his request, his brain was donated for research in MSA to Mayo, in the hope treatment or a cure would be found to save others from the ravages of this disease.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Please share your memories at www.gundersonfh.com.
