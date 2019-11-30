MADISON - Elizabeth A. Hewitt, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in Middleton. A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, with a light lunch to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the start of the celebration on Saturday. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.