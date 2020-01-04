Hewitt, Elizabeth A.

Elizabeth graduated from Baraboo High School 1952 and from UW-Madison in 1956. She married Myron (Mike) Hewitt on Dec. 21, 1956, at First Presbyterian Church in Baraboo. Together they raised two daughters, Cheryl and Sarah. She worked as a Home Economist for Wisconsin Power & Light where she met Mike. They lived in Janesville then Milton where Liz worked at Milton College until they moved to Madison. Once in Madison, she worked at the Middleton Health Sciences Library at the University of Wisconsin until she retired. She was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Madison.

Liz loved spending time with her family, especially with her four granddaughters and two great-granddaughters. She loved being outside and loved to garden. She was an amazing cook and every Saturday, she would make homemade pizza for everyone to share. Liz and Mike enjoyed traveling around the U.S. especially Maine and Cape Cod as well as to Europe, Ireland, Norway, England and Canada. They made friends wherever they went and took their granddaughters with on many of the trips to the east coast. Liz will be missed by her family and the many friends she had made over the years, many of whom had been students that worked for her at the University that she had kept touch with. She was always ready to help with advice, food, sewing or whatever was needed.