Hetzel, Francis J. "Francie"

PLAIN — Francis J. "Francie" Hetzel, age 82, of Plain, Wis., passed away into eternal life on June 14, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. He was born on Nov. 27, 1938, to Alois and Clara (Hartl) Hetzel. He was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Plain, Wis. Survivors include his many siblings, starting with J. (Sonnie) Hetzel, Betty (Merlyn) Brockman, Sister Marlene Hetzel, Caroline (the late Jerome) Ballweg, Robert (Dottie) Hetzel, Patricia (Wally) Miller, Bernie (Jim) Grota, David Hetzel, and Thomas Hetzel; and many friends and neighbors in the Plain area. Also included as a survivor was his companion, Marshall, the neighbor's beloved dog. The dog's owners, Judy and Alex, were not only truly wonderful neighbors but caretakers in many ways to Francie.