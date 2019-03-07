RICHLAND CENTER - Edmund A. Hetzel age 87 of Richland Center, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019, joining his wife, Mary Hetzel, in eternal life. He was born on April 12, 1931, the son of Laurence and Elnora (Emer) Hetzel of Plain, Wis. Ed married the former Mary Dederich on Aug. 21, 1956. He served in the Wisconsin National Guard while attending Business College in Milwaukee.
After graduating, he joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea during the Korean War.
He began bowling when he was 14 years old and was still in a league at the time of his death. For many years he and Mary traveled to tournaments around Wisconsin and the nation.
Ed and Mary owned the Lamp Lighter Motel in Richland Center for over 35 years. His accounting and tax service in Richland Center will be missed by his many friends and clients. He was a member of St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center and the Plain American Legion Post No. 398.
Ed is survived by his children, Mark (Debbie) Hetzel of Fitchburg, Bill (Kate) Hetzel of Indianapolis, Ind., Patti Hetzel of Verona, Lori (Chuck) Youngman of Verona; two granddaughters, Courtney Hetzel of Edgerton, Sarah Hetzel of Fitchburg; three sisters, Geraldine Bladl, Mary Ann "Lindy" (Erwin) Schmitz, Jean (Richard) Heiser; a brother, Michael Hetzel; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Laurence and Elnora Hetzel; and his wife, Mary Hetzel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. MARY'S OF THE ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Richland Center. Monsignor Roger Scheckel will officiate with burial to follow in the spring in St. Luke's Catholic Cemetery in Plain. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.