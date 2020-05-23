Hetico, Susan Lynn

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. - Susan Lynn Hetico, 63, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn. died peacefully in her sleep May 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. Susan had waged a brave but unsuccessful battle with Leiomyosarcoma for 18 months.
Susan was born October 26, 1956 in Dearborn, Mich. to Russell and Dolores Foster. She graduated from Dearborn HS and continued her education at the University of Michigan. She graduated from the School of Nursing (BSN, RN) and continued to work in nursing for many years. In 1984 she married Bob Hetico and they soon began a cross country moving adventure; Denver, Philadelphia, Boston and San Jose, finally settling in Madison. For 30 years, Susan was co-owner of Madison Church Supply, Inc. on S. Park St. with her husband Bob. They were overjoyed to welcome two wonderful daughters to their home during their time in Madison. Emma and Katrina were the light of her life; she spent many hours at the soccer field, WSPA Dance studio, ice arenas, volleyball courts, cross country courses, and rowing regattas raising her two daughters.
She touched everyone she met with her infectious laugh and caring spirit. Madison held a special place in her heart with so many memories on Fox Ave. along with family outings to Laredo’s, Dotty’s and The Original Pancake House. The family briefly relocated to Grand Rapids, Mich. and now settled in Minnesota, calling their home in Inver Grove Heights “The best neighborhood in Minnesota”. No coincidence that we live close to Katrina and the Univ. of Minn. campus along with the airport allowing Emma to visit as often as she can.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Dolores Foster. She is survived by her husband Bob (Inver Grove Heights, Minn.) daughters Emma (Boston, Mass.) and Katrina (Minneapolis, Minn.).
Her legacy will live through us and everyone that she touched. A special thanks to Dave Barney Family Medicine, The University of Michigan Cancer Clinic and the Mayo Clinic, Rochester Minnesota. Condolences may be sent to the Cremation Society of Minnesota www.cremationsocietyofmn.com and if you wish to make a gesture in memory of Susan, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or Incarnation Lutheran Church at 4880 Hodgson Road, Shoreview, MN 55126 and www.incarnationmn.org A celebration of her life will follow in Madison once family and friends can gather safely.
