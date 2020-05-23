Hetico, Susan Lynn

Susan was born October 26, 1956 in Dearborn, Mich. to Russell and Dolores Foster. She graduated from Dearborn HS and continued her education at the University of Michigan. She graduated from the School of Nursing (BSN, RN) and continued to work in nursing for many years. In 1984 she married Bob Hetico and they soon began a cross country moving adventure; Denver, Philadelphia, Boston and San Jose, finally settling in Madison. For 30 years, Susan was co-owner of Madison Church Supply, Inc. on S. Park St. with her husband Bob. They were overjoyed to welcome two wonderful daughters to their home during their time in Madison. Emma and Katrina were the light of her life; she spent many hours at the soccer field, WSPA Dance studio, ice arenas, volleyball courts, cross country courses, and rowing regattas raising her two daughters.