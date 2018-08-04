VERONA—Daniel P. Hessman, age 54, of Verona, died suddenly of natural causes, on Monday, July 30, 2018. He was born in Madison on Dec. 21, 1963, the son of Hugo and Shirley (Sweeney) Hessman. Dan was a graduate of West High School. He was a talented chef and worked most of his life in the restaurant and catering business. He enjoyed watching and talking about sports. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Bucks, but he especially loved listening to Milwaukee Brewers baseball games on the radio.
Dan is survived by his son, Connor Hessman of Walworth; sister, Linda Veneman of Verona; brother, Paul Hessman of Madison; a niece and two nephews. He is also survived by his aunts, Dorothy Marty of Verona and Mary Hefty of Madison; and uncle, Leo Sweeney of Verona, whose guiding hand was always appreciated by Dan. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Monsignor Kenneth J. Fiedler presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Family will greet friends at church, one hour prior to Mass.
