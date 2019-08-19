POYNETTE - William Gerard Hessling, age 62, of Poynette, died at home on Friday, August 16, 2019, in Poynette.
Bill had been born on May 25, 1957, in Milwaukee to parents, George and Mary (Schuster) Hessling.He lived what he always described as an idyllic childhood, with his parents and seven siblings, before attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, becoming a restaurant manager, and meeting his beautiful bride, Julie Badgett.Bill and Julie built a life together with their four children;full of love, lots of laughter and chaos.Bill worked hard as a restaurant manager for many years and was excited to be starting a new career, and he loved spending his free time playing ragtime piano, working his puzzles, and going on Billy tours.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; their children, Christopher (Nita) Hessling, Natalie (Jacob) Carlsten, Jordan (Amanda) Hessling, and Mitchell Reed Hessling;grandchildren, Lyndon and Baylee Hessling, and Nora Kay Carlsten;his siblings, Jim Hessling, John (Dolores) Hessling, Chuck (Vicky) Hessling, Tom (Ellie) Hessling, Debra Safyre, Robert (Bianca) Hessling, and Judy (Tom) Rossbach;his sisters-in-law, Penny (John) Glasscock and Leigh Lade;his brother-in-law, Mike (Carol) Forbes;a special aunt, Linda Turek;a plethora of nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6060 W. Loomis Rd., Greendale, WI 53129, with Fr. Aaron Esch presiding. Inurnment will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, St. Francis, WI, at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.A luncheon will follow at 1 p.m. at Meyer’s Restaurant, 4260 S. 76th St., Greenfield, WI 53220.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
He was the dad around here, and we’ll never forget it.