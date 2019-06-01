MADISON / BERLIN, Germany - Karl Sigurd Hesse, 68, formerly of Madison, succumbed to complications from Non-Hodgkin lymphoma on May 17, 2019.
Karl was born in Oldenburg, Germany on Feb. 14, 1951, to Max and Sophie Hesse. The family moved to Springfield, Ohio in 1952, and to Madison in 1963. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1969 and attended Madison Area Technical College. On June 23, 1973, he married Barbara Van Horn in Madison. They divorced in 2006.
Karl enlisted in the military in the early 1970s, where he served in the U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for over 25 years, including a tour of duty in Kuwait in 1991 during Desert Storm. In addition to his military service, he worked in construction both on a construction crew and as an estimator.
Karl married Sieglinde Knott April 15, 2010, and they moved to Berlin, Germany in 2014. He retired in 2012.
Karl loved sports, especially football, where his favorite teams were the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He loved to laugh and was always the life of the party, entertaining fellow guests with his effervescent and engaging storytelling. Karl was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend.
Karl is survived by his wife, Sieglinde; children, Erica Ann Hesse (Douglas Webster), Peter Karl Hesse, Sara Lin Hesse; grandson, Regulus Hesse-Webster; sister, Doris James; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. A small, closed service will be held June 3, 2019, in Berlin, Germany.