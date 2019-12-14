Hesse, Joseph

MADISON/FLUSH, KAN. -

Joseph Hesse, a true Renaissance man, died peacefully embraced by the love of family and friends. He died as he lived, with integrity, humor, love, and dignity.

Born in Flush, Kan., he attended schools in Flush and Topeka, graduating from Kansas State University with a Master’s in French. He taught French, German and History at Stoughton High School for 30 years.

Survivors include his wife, Charlene; daughter, Caroline (husband, Haman); siblings; beloved friends, and young adults who knew him as an affectionate father figure.

A memorial service will be held in Madison and in Flush at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to the Joseph Hesse Scholarship Fund supporting foreign language teacher education, in care of his daughter.

Joe was a teacher and a scholar in the true sense. He is remembered for his extensive knowledge of woodworking, history, geography and culture, and passion for languages, exhibited in researching, writing, and publishing Geography Capsules. His gentle nature, dry wit, large and tender heart live in us all.

The family thanks SSM Home Hospice staff for their loving care.

