Hess, Thomas F.

REWEY — Thomas F. Hess, age 60, of Rewey, Wis., passed away from a heart attack, unexpectedly, in the early hours of Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in the comfort of his home. A public memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. The MELBY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, is serving the family. See full obituary at www.melbyfh.com.
