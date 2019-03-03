LODI / DEFOREST - Jon C. Herwig passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his home in Lodi, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer. He was born on Sept. 10, 1945, in Madison, the son of Charles and Sylvia (Kvalheim) Herwig. After graduating from DeForest High School in 1963, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Laurel Hamre, on Aug. 14, 1965, at Christ Lutheran Church, DeForest.
Jon worked with his father in the family business, Herwig Oil, for 35 years. He then worked for the Village of DeForest in the Public Works Department for 11 years. He also enjoyed volunteering for 30 years as a firefighter/EMT for the Village of DeForest, four of those years as Assistant Fire Chief.
Jon was proud to have been a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church. He cherished time spent at his family cottage near Wild Rose, Wis. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing and a cocktail on the pontoon. His retirement years were spent living on Lake Wisconsin, which led to many new friendships. Jon's greatest joy was watching his grandchildren grow up, and attending all of their activities.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Laurel; his children, Tricia (Russ) Zimmerman and Kyle (Loxanne) Herwig; five grandchildren, Nicole (Joey) Gates, J.J. (Evey) Allen, Brock (Mandi Showers) Allen, and Jenna and Jace Herwig; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Gates; siblings, Doug (Audrey) Herwig, Dale (Connie) Herwig and Jayne Herwig Heisig; and also many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main St., DeForest, with the Rev. Sue Beadle officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church. Burial will be at Norway Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare Inc.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the exceptional care they gave Jon. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.